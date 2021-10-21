Adoption Spotlight: Adah
Originally Published: October 21, 2021 7:46 p.m.
A charismatic girl who loves to help others, Adah dreams of becoming a nurse when she grows up. She loves animals, arts and crafts and going out to her favorite restaurants. She also enjoys school, especially when it comes to her favorite subject: art! Get to know Adah and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 16,2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 14, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 20, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: