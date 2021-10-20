OFFERS
Prescott Veterans Day Parade set for November 11

Members of the local Air Force ROTC carry a large U.S. Flag during the 2019 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Prescott. Prescott is inviting entrants for this year’s parade on Nov. 11. (Nanci Hutson/Courier, file)

Originally Published: October 20, 2021 7:53 p.m.

The 2021 Prescott Veterans Day Parade will be held on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Opening ceremonies will take place at 10:30 a.m. on the stage at the intersection of Cortez and Union streets, with the parade beginning at 11 a.m.

This year’s parade theme is: Honoring World War II Veterans — A Grateful Nation Salutes the Greatest Generation. The City of Prescott is inviting parade entrants from the community to compete in seven categories this year. Each entry category will have a first-place winner, and all entries will compete for a Best Overall award. The categories are:

  • Fraternal or military organizations
  • Motorized groups
  • Music
  • Marching units
  • Hospital entries by Veterans
  • Nonprofit organizations
  • Commercial / business

There is no fee to enter, and application forms and rules can be found on the Recreation Services section of the city website, under the Programs and Special Events tab, or entering this link in your web browser: http://www.prescott-az.gov/recreation-events/programs-special-events/special-events/

Individuals, businesses and groups interested in participating in the parade are asked to return your entry form no later than Friday, Oct. 22, to assure proper staging and information prior to the event. Applications can be emailed to michelle.stacy-schroeder@prescott-az.gov or delivered to 824 E. Gurley at the Grace Sparkes Activity Center (old armory). Please direct questions or completed applications to Michelle Stacy-Schroeder, recreation services manager, at 928-777-1552.

