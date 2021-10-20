Prescott Valley Police Department reports missing woman

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at about 10:15 a.m., the Prescott Valley Police Department was notified that Kayla Chana Howell was missing. Kayla’s family last heard from her on Oct. 12, 2021.

She was expected to go to an appointment on Oct. 12 and did not show. She is considered new to the area, and there are no known locations as to where she would go.

Kayla is described as a 28-year-old female, 5’6”, 130 lbs., with green eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 and refer to Case Number 21-5418.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. Yavapai County Silent witness is 1-800-932-3232.

