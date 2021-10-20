Prescott Valley Fry’s Food Store to host drug take-back event Saturday

In August 2021, a study funded by the National Institutes of Health[1] found that prescription medication misuse has increased among 10- to 14-year-olds in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health[2], the majority of people who misuse prescriptions drugs get them from a friend or family member, often from medicine cabinets in their own homes.

In response to this growing issue, as part of Kroger Health, Cardinal Health Foundation and DisposeRx® will host a drug take-back event at The Fry’s Food Store at 3100 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley on Saturday, Oct. 23, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local law enforcement officers will be on site to accept unused or expired pills, liquids, gels and patches just outside stores (no medications will be accepted inside stores).

During the event, Fry’s pharmacy associates will also distribute free reusable shopping totes with DisposeRx at-home medication disposal packets and Generation Rx materials (note: quantities are limited).

“Properly disposing of unused prescription medications is one of the easiest ways all of us can help prevent misuse, and remains a key message of Generation Rx, an evidence-informed prevention education program which offers age-appropriate resources to teach others about using medications safely,” said Jessie Cannon, vice president of community relations at Cardinal Health. (Generation Rx was founded at The Ohio State University College of Pharmacy and has been powered through a partnership with the Cardinal Health Foundation since 2009.)

Every day, Fry’s pharmacists are available at store locations to educate customers about proper medication use and disposal. In-store pharmacies also offer naloxone — the life-saving medication that helps reverse opioid overdose — and free DisposeRx at-home disposal packets for customers taking qualifying medications.

The Cardinal Health Foundation has partnered with Kroger Health in hosting drug take-back events across the U.S. for several years; more than 100,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs have been collected for safe disposal during these events.

Information provided by Kroger Health.