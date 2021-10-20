Benefit CD release concert set for Nov. 5 in Prescott

Destiny House Restoration Center and Lisa Mitts Music, a 501C3 nonprofit, will be hosting a free CD-release concert by Lisa Mitts and Brandon Bee 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Mile High Middle School in Prescott. Donations will be received to benefit survivors of human trafficking. JaShon Varela from the Phoenix Dream Center will be a special guest.

Doors open at 6:15 and there will be raffles and prize giveaways. Coffee Peddlers will be on hand as well as Penny Place Food Truck and Tasty Trailer. Bring a can of food for the Yavapai Food bank and receive a free raffle ticket.

Information and photo provided by Destiny House Restoration Center and Lisa Mitts Music.