Prescott Valley Police offers tips on avoiding grandparent scams

The Prescott Valley Police Department is offering tips to avoid grandparent scams.

Some of the warning signs are:

The call comes late at night, when scammers figure an older person may get confused more easily.

The person claiming to be your grandchild asks you to send money immediately.

To help avoid a grandparent scam:

Ask questions someone else is unlikely to be able to answer, like the name of your grandchild’s first pet.

Say you’ll call right back, then call your grandchild’s usual phone number.

Contact other family members and see whether they can verify the story.