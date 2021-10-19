Obituary Notice: Victor A. Padilla Jr.
Originally Published: October 19, 2021 9:18 p.m.
Victor A. Padilla Jr. was born October 1, 1957 in Los Angeles, California and passed away on October 16, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 14, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 16,2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 13, 2021
- Vehicle of missing Prescott Valley man found in California
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 12, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 23, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 7, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: