Obituary Notice: Geoffrey W. Stratton
Originally Published: October 19, 2021 9:20 p.m.
Geoffrey W. Stratton was born February 2, 1944 and passed away on August 26, 2021 in Peoria, Arizona. Meldrum Mortuary of Mesa, Arizona is handling the final arrangements.
