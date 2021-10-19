OFFERS
Obituary: Mary Thompson

Mary Thompson with her daughter.



Originally Published: October 19, 2021 11:08 a.m.

photo

Mary Thompson

Mary Thompson, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend passed away suddenly on Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 83.

Mary was born on Feb. 6, 1938, in Hutson, New Jersey. She came to Arizona at the age of 3. Her family settled in Phoenix. In her adult life in Phoenix, she worked with her brother in the hardware business.

She married and later moved to Chino Valley, where she lived with her mother. Chino Valley is where she raised her family.

She worked at True Value in Chino Valley and in June 1993 she started at Arizona General/Ace Hardware. Mary celebrated 28 years with Ace and was still working full time when she passed away.

Mary’s passing has left a big void at Ace. She was very knowledgeable and great with customers. We will truly miss her.

She is survived by her daughter, Karin; granddaughter, Jamie; grandson, James Richard Thompson; and many nieces and nephews. Also, she leaves many friends and her Ace family.

Memorial services will be on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the 1st Southern Baptist Church in Chino Valley. Pastor Mark Redder will be officiating.

Information was provided by the family.

