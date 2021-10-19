Adoption Spotlight: William
Originally Published: October 19, 2021 5:47 p.m.
These are AZ’s children:
William has a gift for telling jokes and lights up every room with his smile! He is a gifted math student and dreams of becoming an architect one day.
William enjoys playing video games, hide-and-seek and listening to country music — and he absolutely loves ice cream!
Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
