Adoption Spotlight: Tyris
Originally Published: October 19, 2021 5:49 p.m.
These are AZ’s children:
Tyris is energetic and loves sports! He likes to spend time outside playing basketball and swimming and would love to learn to roller-skate.
He is proud of his grades at school, especially in math. After school he enjoys listening to music, playing video games and watching movies.
Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
