Pet of the Week: Cena (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Cena is a young 1-plus year-old Torbie/tabby mix. She came in with Scout, another young female. Someone found them pregnant, took them in until the kittens arrived, then had them spayed and turned into Miss Kitty’s.



She’s a petite girl with beautiful coloring and markings. She’s very sweet and affectionate. She loves to play and is curious about everything! If you have a cat tree and wand toys, she’ll be in heaven! She does not need to be adopted with Scout, but they could be adopted together if preferred.

To meet CENA, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call (928) 445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott; 928-778-6951.