Pet of the Week: Amia (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Amia! Amia is a little over 1 year old and is as cute as can be. She was adopted as a small pup, however, due to circumstances beyond their control, Amia’s family had to make the heartbreaking decision to surrender her back to the shelter.

Amia is great with kids and even likes cats! She is housetrained. Amia is timid when first meeting new people and will require a home where she is allowed to warm up at her pace.

When scared, Amia will give "air snaps" but she has never bitten anyone. The key is to go slow. Amia is very playful and can be a little “mouthy.”

If given the right person (people), Amia will make the perfect furry companion.

If you would like to meet her, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.