Aggressive coyote encounters reported in Prescott Lakes neighborhood

On Sunday, Oct. 17, at approximately 7:20 a.m. Prescott Police officers, along with Animal Control officers, responded to the area of Prescott Lakes subdivision off of Smoketree Lane concerning the report of a coyote that had attacked a resident while she was walking her dog.

Through the course of the investigation it was determined that residents of the area had experienced four separate encounters with what is believed to be the same aggressive coyote, according to police and social media posts.

Three of the encounters resulted in the coyote nipping at the lower extremities of the victims where no actual bite occurred, police reported Monday. One victim, a 62-year-old woman, was bitten on the lower calf while walking her dog. The victim was treated at Yavapai Regional Medical Center for minor injuries as well as possible rabies exposure.

Officers from the Arizona Game and Fish Department responded to the area, as well as a USDA wildlife agent, in attempts to locate the coyote.

At this time the coyote has not been located and the cause of this unusual behavior is unknown, police said.

“We would like to warn all the residents in the area to be on the lookout for any wild animals acting unusual or aggressive,” police stated in a news release. “Use extreme caution while walking in the area of Prescott Lakes subdivision, especially while walking pets.”

If you witness any aggressive or unusual behavior, please call the Dispatch Center’s direct line at 928-445-3131 or, of course, 911 with an emergency situation.