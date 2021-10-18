Adoption Spotlight: Tocara

Tocara, who goes by Cara, is a lovable young lady who always has a smile on her face! An animal lover who dreams of having her own dog, Cara’s favorite activities are jumping rope, hula-hoop and coloring. A kind girl who goes out of her way to help others, she wants to go to college and become an advocate for children in the foster care system. Get to know Cara and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.