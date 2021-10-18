Adoption Spotlight: Tirahji

If you ask Tirahji what he wants most in life, you will be inspired by his answers. He wants to be a good person and get an education. He also dreams of playing football and someday going pro. While he pursues those dreams, Tirahji is enjoying his time in school. He loves “everything” about it, including math, writing and reading. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.