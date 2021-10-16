Obituary: Sam Cichon
1934 — 2021
Originally Published: October 16, 2021 6:06 p.m.
Loving, kind and encouraging father of Sam Jr., Steve, Chris and Beth; grandfather of six and great-grandfather of five. He was a music lover and a 10+ year volunteer keyboard player at YRMC East.
Sam was a Free Mason-3rd Degree, Scottish Rite, a 32 Degree Shriner, Blue Lodge - Master Mason 3rd Degree Brotherhood Lodge 986 in Chicago, Illinois.
Information was provided by the family.
