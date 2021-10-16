Obituary Notice: Luis A. Alvarez
Originally Published: October 16, 2021 4:37 p.m.
Luis A. Alvarez was born June 20, 1933 in Guatemala and passed away on October 10, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
