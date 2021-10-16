Obituary: Joe Faoro (Joseph Victor)

Joe Faoro (Joseph Victor) was born Feb 6, 1934 and died Oct. 9, 2021 at home with family by his side. Joe was born and raised down the canyon from Raton New Mexico in the coal camp of Swastica, where his dad worked in the mines. His folks, mother Clementina and dad, Antonia, as well as sister, Dora, came to America from Fonzaso Northern Italy. At age two, Joe’s mom was sent to the N.M. State Hospital and for a time Joe lived with and was cared for by his Godparents, Jennie and Angelo Faoro, also of Swastica N.M. Eventually Joe returned home to be cared for by his dad and sister, Dora.

He had many enjoyable times playing and hiking in the hills and canyons outside of Raton and its there he developed a love for the outdoors. Joe was raised in the Catholic faith. He attended St. Patricks High School in Raton, where he was an outstanding student and played on the basketball team. After high school he worked in the mines a short while before joining the Marines and was stationed in San Diego. Upon discharge he worked on the Cumbres and Toltec Railroad in Northern New Mexico before hiring on with Western Electric in Colorado Springs. It was the start of a 50 year career with Ma Bell later being part of AT&T, then Lucent Technologies and finally Nokia.

Joe loved his work and was happiest when working, traveling all over Arizona and beyond, including New York City, North Dakota, Texas, Wyoming and more. In his 30’s Joe transferred to Arizona to be near his widowed sister and her children. It’s there where he met his future wife, Carol. Together they have had a small farm as gardening was a main pleasure of Joe’s. Entering the Yavapai County Fair with his fruit and vegetables became tradition much enjoyed.

In younger days, Joe liked cars, owning a T. Bird and especially Shelby’s. Joe loved to fish in mountain lakes and rivers. He was curious as to how things worked and was able to fix almost anything. Joe was a quiet, intelligent gentle person who cared about others and was well liked by others. Most of all Joe was a believer in Jesus as his Lord and Savior. At age 80 Joe was diagnosed with Dementia. It was the start of a long slow decline. He died from complications of Dementia.

Joe is survived by his wife, Carol; nephew, Greg Woodall; nieces, Ali, Carla, and Melissa and great nephew, Alex, also his God parent’s grandchildren, Genevieve Johannsen and Anthony Faoro. A special Thank-You to Dita Couch for her wonderful care and patience with Joe while helping Carol to care for Joe at home. Thank-You to Kindred Hospice as well as the girls at New Horizon Care Home for helping with Joe’s care.

For those who would like to Celebrate Joe’s life with Carol, there will be a service on Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Church in Chino Valley, located at Hwy 89 and the outer loop road. Luncheon to follow.

Till we meet again, may you rest in peace, dear Joe.

Information was provided by Chino Valley Funeral Home.