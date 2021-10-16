OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Obituary: Edward Franklin Jones Jr.

Edward Franklin Jones Jr.

Edward Franklin Jones Jr.

Originally Published: October 16, 2021 4:56 p.m.

Edward Franklin Jones Jr., of Prescott, Arizona and Casa Grande, Arizona, passed away September 22, 2021, of natural causes. He was 87. Ed was born in October of 1933 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

After graduating from Central High School, he earned a degree in Business Administration from Tulsa University. After college, Ed served Honorably in the United States Marine Corp as a Marine Aviator, leaving the service as a First Lieutenant to pursue a career in business. A natural leader, he shot up the ranks at New England Life, eventually transforming the Phoenix, Arizona office into a perennial market leader.

Success in the insurance industry allowed Ed to pursue his passion: creating things great and small with wood. Across Arizona, he built homes, commercial facilities, cabinets, furniture, and ultimately bowls, vases, and sculptures. Beginning with a woodshop he built onto his parents’ home as a teenager, Ed grew to become an accomplished carpenter and a talented artist. As a mentor, friend, and fellow artist, he actively participated in several woodturning organizations including the American Association of Woodturners, Desert Woodturners, Phoenix Woodturners and Prescott Woodturners.

Ed spent 60 wonderful years with the love of his life, Twilla. Together they raised four children, built businesses, traveled the world, laughed off the hard times, and spoiled grandchildren. Always a kid a heart, Ed enjoyed fun of every kind and laughed at jokes until he teared up. Curious, creative, and mischievous to the end, he loved children, dogs, learning, cold beer, woodturning, peach cobbler, and the Dallas Cowboys (in approximately that order).

Ed is survived by his wife, Twilla; three children, Dana, Kurt and Brad; their spouses; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Jo. He was predeceased by his parents and his son, Doug.

The Celebration of Life will take place on October 23 at 12:00 p.m., at the Grand Lodge at Touchmark at the Ranch, Prescott Arizona. The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the following: Prescott Area Woodturners Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 12346 Prescott, AZ 86304, a charity of your choice, or take your family to dinner.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.

