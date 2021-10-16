OFFERS
Obituary: Anita Breun

Anita Breun

Anita Breun

Originally Published: October 16, 2021 5 p.m.

Anita Breun passed away in Albuquerque, New Mexico early Monday morning, October 11, 2021, with her family by her side, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in September.

Anita was born in Kapfenberg, Austria in 1948 and is still close with family that lives there. Her father and mother, Dr. Dezso and Maria Atlas, immigrated to the USA in 1955 after WWII.

They settled in Mt. Morris, New York where Anita graduated from Mt. Morris Central High School. She then attended and graduated from Rochester (New York) General School of Radiologic Technology in 1967.

She worked as an X-ray Technician for the Indian Health Service in Alaska, Arizona and Pennsylvania before retiring in 2013 after 25 years of service. She still held her license to this day.

Anita was a strong, generous, caring and loving woman, mother and friend. Her greatest circle of friends was in Prescott Valley. She loved animals, had a passion for reading, the fine arts, and everything SciFi (think Star Wars).

She is loved and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Anita leaves behind a son, David Breun of Albuquerque, NM; his wife, Laura and grandchildren, Ben, Jake and Grace. She also leaves behind a daughter, Nicole (Nikki) Breun of Boothwyn, PA, and grandchildren, Alex and Sara.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for her in Prescott Valley, AZ, where she resided.

Information was provided by the family.

