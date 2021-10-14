Obituary: Anthony ‘Lee’ Oriet

The definition of Dad – n. a man who offers guidance, support and wisdom to his children. Usually the less emotional parent, a Dad balances the perspectives on life. Often beloved for his cash, car keys and help in fixing things. He was our Dad.

Anthony “Lee” Oriet, 67, joined his beloved wife, Jennifer in restful recreation on October 10th, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Prescott Valley, AZ. The oldest of two children of L.A. Oriet and Mary-Lynn Oriet-Knapp; he had an amazing work ethic and learned the love of family. As a young man Lee worked in the kitchen at Prescott Community Hospital; Dickies as a rock crusher in Bagdad, AZ; EZ Trans Mix as an equipment operator; Yavapai County as a mechanic - all to support his family. He then joined the City of Prescott as an accomplished mechanic, for longer than we can remember. Retiring after many years of civil service to Prescott, he pursued years of friendship and happiness with Jennifer. They shared the love of travel and visiting family all over the United States.

Lee’s hobbies kept him busy; hiking, reading, fishing, hunting and above all else, gardening and birdwatching.

He and Jennifer loved the outdoors and spending time with family. He dedicated his time to St. Paul’s Anglican Church, in Prescott, where he and Jennifer attended Sunday Service.

Lee joins his beautiful partners in life, Valda Linn (Robbins) Oriet and more recently, Jennifer Lynn (Gere) Oriet. He is preceded in death by his father, Leauard Oriet; stepfather, Carl B. Knapp; brother, Mark Kent Oriet, and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Lynn Oriet (Ream). He is survived by his mother, Mary-Lynn (Oriet) Knapp; sons, Walter A. (Tony) Oriet (wife, Jessica), Kipp L. Oriet (wife, JC), and grandchildren, Michael, Jesamyn, Anthony, Ashlynn, Scott, Bryan, and Marissa.

Please join us for a Requiem Memorial Service to be held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Avenue, Prescott, AZ 86301, on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 12:00 (noon), immediately followed by a Celebration of Life reception.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in “Lee’s” name to: Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Rd., Prescott, AZ 86301 or St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Avenue, Prescott, AZ 86301.

