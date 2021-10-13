OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Harold Dansby

Harold Dansby

Harold Dansby

Originally Published: October 13, 2021 7:20 p.m.

Harold Dansby was born Aug. 25, 1953, in Bakersfield, California. Harold passed away Aug. 15, 2021, surrounded by family and into the loving arms of Jesus. He resided in Arizona where he was the owner of Mountain Air Cleaners in Prescott.

Harold was so many amazing and wonderful things to countless people. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. One cannot simply sum up the extraordinary; to convey all of his goodness, kindness, and generosity would be impossible. To put into words the love he gave to each of us is inadequate at best. Harold had the ability to make you feel like you were the most important person in his world when you were with him. He was ever the storyteller, talented artist, kid-at-heart, businessman, jokester, master-chef, fisherman, animal lover (especially Fred), and above all else, a faithful Christian.

Harold’s celebration of life will be Oct. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Highlands Center Amphitheater located at 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott, AZ 86303, to celebrate Harold and honor a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Harold’s name to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary located at 1403 Heritage Park Road, Prescott, AZ 86301, 928-778-4242.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries