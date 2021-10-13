Obituary: Harold Dansby

Harold Dansby was born Aug. 25, 1953, in Bakersfield, California. Harold passed away Aug. 15, 2021, surrounded by family and into the loving arms of Jesus. He resided in Arizona where he was the owner of Mountain Air Cleaners in Prescott.

Harold was so many amazing and wonderful things to countless people. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. One cannot simply sum up the extraordinary; to convey all of his goodness, kindness, and generosity would be impossible. To put into words the love he gave to each of us is inadequate at best. Harold had the ability to make you feel like you were the most important person in his world when you were with him. He was ever the storyteller, talented artist, kid-at-heart, businessman, jokester, master-chef, fisherman, animal lover (especially Fred), and above all else, a faithful Christian.

Harold’s celebration of life will be Oct. 15, 2021, at 1 p.m., at the Highlands Center Amphitheater located at 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott, AZ 86303, to celebrate Harold and honor a life well-lived. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Harold’s name to the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary located at 1403 Heritage Park Road, Prescott, AZ 86301, 928-778-4242.

Information was provided by the family.