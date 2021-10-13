OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Oct. 13
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Arnold Melvin Rice

Arnold Melvin Rice

Arnold Melvin Rice

Originally Published: October 13, 2021 7:19 p.m.

Arnold Melvin Rice, 63, of Prescott, Arizona, departed this life Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at his home in Prescott. He was born Nov. 28, 1957, in Prescott, Arizona.

Arnold graduated from Prescott High School. He worked in construction and also at the VA Hospital helping Native American vets on their Spiritual path and most recently Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe, which he was also a proud member of and a mentor and Spiritual Leader to many.

Arnold is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brothers. He is survived by his wife, Jane; children, Micah, Michal, Sean, Asakwa, Wopila and Hanwi; sisters, Rachel, Susan, Angela, Anna and Roberta; and brother, Robert.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Heritage Memory Mortuary Chapel, 131 Grove Ave. in Prescott, with a traditional Sundance Wake to follow at his home.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Arnold’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage memory Mortuary.

Information was provided by Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries