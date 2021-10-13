Obituary: Arnold Melvin Rice

Arnold Melvin Rice, 63, of Prescott, Arizona, departed this life Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at his home in Prescott. He was born Nov. 28, 1957, in Prescott, Arizona.

Arnold graduated from Prescott High School. He worked in construction and also at the VA Hospital helping Native American vets on their Spiritual path and most recently Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe, which he was also a proud member of and a mentor and Spiritual Leader to many.

Arnold is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and brothers. He is survived by his wife, Jane; children, Micah, Michal, Sean, Asakwa, Wopila and Hanwi; sisters, Rachel, Susan, Angela, Anna and Roberta; and brother, Robert.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Heritage Memory Mortuary Chapel, 131 Grove Ave. in Prescott, with a traditional Sundance Wake to follow at his home.

Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Arnold’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage memory Mortuary.

Information was provided by Heritage Memory Mortuary.