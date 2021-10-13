Church News: Oct. 14, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches and events to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday, special guest speaker Pastor Tim Zerger will share on “Obedience and the Ten Commandments.” Coffee fellowship after the service. 928-776-1549, Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Shabbat Lech Lecha and World Food Day: Saturday, Oct. 16. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses searching for identity. Outdoor morning Shabbat Torah study available. NEW! 5782 calendars, 100% cotton masks FREE! Contact to arrange for details. Consultations, discussions by phone, online, email, poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Masks! Vaccinate if possible! Safety first!

The Center for Spiritual Living, inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by service featuring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program at 10:30. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602. Also online: www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or YouTube CSL Prescott.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person the 21st Sunday after Pentecost, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17. Live streaming at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Pastor Bob’s message: “Blind Bartimaeus” (Mark 10:46-52).

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, PV, worship times are 9 a.m. (with live streaming) and 11 a.m. We are masking for safety. All are welcome.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church Sundays at 10 a.m. for great expository preaching by Pastor Lloyd Murphy. Check out our website at FirmFoundationPV.org for information on our many mid-week activities. We’re located at 8933 Florentine Road.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is following CDC guidance and returning to mask wearing at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. Groups that meet at the church are still on hold until the virus is under control.

Join us for morning worship, Sunday, Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m. First Southern Baptist, 2820 N. Pleasant View, PV. Pastor Terrell Eldreth will be encouraging us to “Steady On!” with “No More ‘What’s the Use’ Excuse.” Kid City will be open for preschool worship and Kidz4Christ for elementary-aged kids.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 (www.prescottuu.org) or attend with others at our building. Rev. Patty Willis will celebrate Indigenous People’s Day which has replaced Columbus Day. Prepare for this by reading “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley – Join us for worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. Also on Facebook. Masks optional. We are a small but warm congregation where you will feel welcome. Food Pantry, open 9 to 11 a.m. Mondays.

Worship with Mountain Reformed Church each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Enjoy a peaceful, traditional service with classic hymns and beautiful choral music. The message this week is “Biblical Priesthood” (Hebrews 5:1-10). Come and worship with us! www.mountainreformed.org.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. – Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Prescott Bible Church meets at Mountain Oak School, 1455 Willow Creek Road on Sundays at 11. Preaching from the Bible verse by verse, shortbread and tea fellowship before service and fudge bar fellowship after. Singing the hymns and loving the Lord. Questions and comments after the sermon. 928-771-1217.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene – www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship presents “Issues & Action Day.” UU Justice Arizona (UUJAZ) has a UU Justice Day every year. This year will be virtual yet again. Join us for a UUJAZ created program that will herald Issues & Action Day, Oct. 23. Zoom: https://puuf.net/sunday-programs/ Scroll down to link.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Due to high COVID numbers, we are asking the congregation to wear masks again temporarily. We will not turn anyone away. Just trying to keep our community safe. Please join us at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley, at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all to worship Saturdays, 5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8 and 10 a.m.; Sunday School for all ages, 9:10 to 9:50 a.m. Information: slecp.org or call 928-778-4499. Food Pantry accepts donations on Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m., open for pick up Fridays, 9 to noon.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave. in Prescott, member Orthodox Anglican Faith holds services Sundays, 10:30 a.m. Holy Communication; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; Morning Prayer and Thursdays, 4 p.m. Evening Song. Come join our growing family! Every third Sunday is potluck after services. We welcome you to our community!

The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma in Prescott, has been meeting serving physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and Worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Mission impossible? Nothing is impossible with God! Come to Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533 – Sunday Worship, 10 a.m.; “Closer Look” 11:30 a.m.; 4 p.m. Tuesday Study encompassing Jesus’ saving mission. Enjoy deep background information; Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Women’s Bible Study “Where Love Abides” (John 15:1-17).

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS), 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, 928-778-9122 – Join us for Sunday Worship 9:30 a.m.; adult bible studies, Sundays 11 a.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m.; women’s bible study Fridays, 9:30 a.m. There is also a Children’s Sunday School at 11. Can’t make it? Catch us on YouTube. Bazaar, Oct. 22-23.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us in person or online at 8:30/10:30. This week, Pastor Matt teaches “Content in God Alone” (1 Timothy 6:2b-10). Why is one of the world’s wealthiest nations also one of the emptiest? Be our guest this week as we discover true contentment. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — If you’ve given up on church but not God, then join us and make a fresh start. Everyone’s welcome, nobody’s perfect, and anything’s possible. We’re everyday people passionately pursuing a relationship with Jesus. Join us Saturdays at 5 p.m. or Sundays at 10:10 a.m. www.mysp.church.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley – 928-772-8845. Sunday Service Times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary and 11 a.m. Contemporary/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome: please join us! Shepherd’s Table is open: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry!

Good news from Trinity Presbyterian Church of Prescott – Our Sunday Worship Service is now live and open to the public, as well as on YouTube and our Facebook page. In response to the pandemic, attendance is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis. Reservations are suggested.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850. www.unityprescott.org. Join us this Sunday – services at 9 and 11 a.m. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message is “Grateful for Everything.” Musical guest is Susan Kelly. Please check our website for mask policy. Services can also be viewed on our website.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.