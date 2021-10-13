Adoption Spotlight: Nelly
Originally Published: October 13, 2021 7:52 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Nelly is a bright and confident girl with varied interests — from puzzles and word searches to music, dancing, painting and arts and crafts.
She is very motivated and strives to maintain a healthy lifestyle through physical fitness.
Nelly also loves school and spending time with friends.
Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
