Pile burning planned in the Prescott Basin on the Bradshaw Ranger District

Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District plan to burn debris piles near the community of Groom Creek, in and around Iron Springs, Lynx Lake, Walker Road, Goldwater Lake and near White Spar Campground. Recent moisture and higher humidity provide desired conditions to burn piles created from previous fuels reduction projects. Ignitions are planned to start as early as Wednesday, Oct. 13, and will continue through the month of October as long as favorable weather conditions allow. Fire managers expect smoke impacts to be light in the surrounding areas. Pile burning helps to reduce hazardous fuels in the wildland urban interface and increases ecosystem and community resilience.

In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to obey all traffic signs and use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the prescribed burn as firefighters and fire-related traffic will be in the area.

The purpose of this project is to reduce hazardous fuels following thinning and fuelwood removal activities. Reducing hazardous fuels will help reduce the threat of high severity, high intensity wildfire to the public, adjacent private property and communities. Burning of debris left over from brush-crush and thinning projects requires moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning.

All prescribed fire activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as much as possible, and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (azdeq.gov).

Messages will be posted on social media when managed fires are ignited on the Prescott National Forest:

For fire information please call 928-925-1111; or stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Information provided by the Prescott National Forest.