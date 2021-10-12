Obituary Notice: Sharon Anne Flock
Originally Published: October 12, 2021 7:45 p.m.
Sharon Anne Flock, age 81, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 8, 2021 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
