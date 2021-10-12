Obituary Notice: Barbara Ann Johnson
Originally Published: October 12, 2021 7:51 p.m.
Barbara Ann Johnson, age 72, of Seligman, Arizona, passed away on June 9, 2020 in Seligman. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
