Obituary: Christine Bohannon

Christine Bohannon passed away on Oct. 6, 2021, at the age of 70 after a hard-fought battle with dementia.

Known for her charming wit, impeccable style and charitable personality, Christine’s love and commitment to her family was her foundation. Christine is survived by her husband of 46 years, William Bohannon. She was the proud mother to her son, Matt and daughter, Erin (McCue) and the loving grandmother to Parker and Quinn. She is also survived by her brother, Jeff O’Leary.

Christine loved to travel, especially with her family, and never hesitated to serve the community while living in the Grand Canyon or Prescott.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m., at The Prescott Centennial Center. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theaftd.org).

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Christine’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.