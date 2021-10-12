Obituary: Chand Worob

Chand Worob, beloved son and brother, died suddenly at age 32, on August 3, 2021, of multiple organ failure due to Covid. Chand was born at home at sundown on April 14, 1989, to Jeffrey Worob and Shelly Lynn Worob.

Chand was a loyal and treasured friend, a gifted pianist, and an avid reader and writer. He was goofy, loving and exuberant. He worked harder on himself than anyone else – wishing always for growth and healing and working toward it constantly. Life was never a breeze for Chand – far from it. Nevertheless, he took everything in stride and improvised the most beautiful melodies on the piano all along the way. His death was unexpected and far too early, and he is dearly missed.

He had a passion for chemistry. After 2 years of reading every secondhand chemistry textbook he could find, he had enrolled in fall classes at Yavapai College. He was looking forward to continuing his education, telling our neighbor, “I’ve got plans.”

Chand loved to read. From childhood, sci-fi and fantasy were his favorite literary genres. He loved losing himself and escaping life’s challenges in a great book.

Chand had a beautiful deep bass voice. He found joy working in radio, and was striving to find work doing voiceovers. He was excited at the prospect of moving back toward a livelihood using his voice.

His dad, Jeff Worob, died just 5 months before Chand. We draw comfort from the thought that his dad met him when he passed from this world into the next. Chand is survived by his mother, Shelly Worob; his son, Michael Mercado; his siblings, Sukha Worob (Margaret), Steven Russell (Caitlyn), Lea Kirchhoff (Jeremy), Naomi Worob; and Nicole Allen (Stephen); stepfather, Dave Russell; his uncle, Gary Worob and numerous maternal aunts and uncles; his niece and nephews; and many deeply loved friends and extended family.

We are grateful for those loved ones who stayed by Chand’s side through his intense ups and downs. You are forever treasured in his mother’s heart. “Remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering.” — Hebrews 13:3

Chand’s Memorial Service will be at the Willow Lake Garden Ramada on Sunday, October 17, at 10:30 a.m.; see Shelly Worob’s Facebook page for details. Please bring your robust singing voice; we’ll make music for Chand! On his birthday, April 14, 2022, we’ll hold a ceremony and procession to bury his ashes beside his dad.

Many thanks to all who have shown care and support for Chand’s mom and family during this time. Your care has made all the difference.

Information was provided by the family.