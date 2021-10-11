Pet of the Week: Moby (Catty Shack)

Handsome grey boy, Moby, seeks attention/affection and purrs constantly. He will give you hugs with his front paws. Moby, born April 15, 2021, gets along very well with other kittens and cats. This boy is always the first to the canned food bowl and the last to leave.

Moby (and his sibling, Toby) can be seen at Catty Shack, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott; 928-778-6951.