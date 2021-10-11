Pet of the Week: Benny (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Benny is a 2-year-old white, black and gray tabby. He was found in a feral colony, but he is far from being feral! He will roll over for tummy rubs and enjoys being held while purring in your arms.

Benny absolutely loves to play — especially with wand toys or laser pointers. He enjoys the company of other cats and has a blast wrestling with those that are willing! He’s a pure joy to have around and will make you laugh and smile a lot!

To meet Benny, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.

To find out more about us, please visit the Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.