COVID pill in the works; Yavapai sees 167 cases, 3 deaths since Friday

Merck sought U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization Monday for its experimental antiviral COVID-19 treatment.

If authorization is granted, this will be the first antiviral drug treatment in pill form, according to the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

The drug treatment, an orally ingested antiviral pill, is used to treat mild to moderate adult cases of COVID-19 at risk of worsening to severe COVID-19 or hospitalization, according to the companies. It was created by researchers at Emory University in Atlanta and is given as four pills taken twice a day for five days.

Molnupiravir would be a significant step forward in fighting the pandemic, as it would allow for the treatment of COVID-19 at home and is markedly cheaper than other treatments, YCCHS reported. An interim analysis from a clinical trial found the antiviral medicine reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50%.

If molnupiravir is approved, it will supply 1.7 million doses to the U.S. government for distribution.

The prospect of a COVID-19 pill comes amid other encouraging signs: New cases per day in the U.S. have dropped below 100,000 on average for the first time in over two months, and deaths are running at about 1,700 a day, down from more than 2,000 three weeks ago.

Yavapai County reports 167 COVID-19 cases and three deaths since Friday, Oct. 8. The county has tested 147,488 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 26,951 positive cases and 652 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 37 COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports 18, and the Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient. The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a 14.1% positivity and 209 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Oct. 2.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus is to get vaccinated. YCCHS stated. Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made through www.yavapaiaz.gov/chs or www.vaccine.gov.

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu. Testing sites: https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

Arizona Department of Health Services COVID-19 Hotline – 844-542-8201 (select Option 8) – offers assistance in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

Information on boosters also is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters. Information on Monoclonal Antibodies in English: ADHS – Everyone – Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs) (azdhs.gov), and in Spanish: ADHS – Todos – Anticuerpos Monoclonales (azdhs.gov).

BOOSTERS

Carol Lewis, assistant director for YCCHS, reported Monday that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to meet Thursday and Friday concerning booster shots for both Moderna and J&J vaccine.

After it is approved, Yavapai County will wait for ADHS direction on distribution, she stated.

ARIZONA

Arizona's daily dashboard reported 1,760 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths Monday.

The latest figures from ADHS show the state has now seen 1,120,361 cases and 20,382 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic started over a year ago.

Hospitalizations of patients because of COVID-19 dipped slightly Sunday to 1,755.

During the current surge, daily reported increases in cases reached as high as 4,740 while daily reported increases in the death toll topped 100 three times and virus-related patient counts exceeded 2,000 for weeks.

Arizona's seven-day rolling average of daily new cases continues to drop, from 2,467.1 on Sept. 23 to 2,321.7 as of Saturday.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of daily deaths went from 51.1 to 30.9 in the same time period, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

More than 4.2 million people (59.4% of Arizona’s population) have received at least one dose of vaccine in Arizona with nearly 3.8 million residents fully vaccinated.