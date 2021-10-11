Courier seeks readers’ military service stories, photos

The Daily Courier wants to share with readers the stories of local residents’ service in the U.S. military in a special section that will publish in November in observance of Veterans Day.

Servicemen and women who are interested in submitting the history of their service to America and photos — or that of their family members — may send their information by email to Editor Tim Wiederaenders at twieds@prescottaz.com. You also may use the online form at dcourier.com/veterans, or you may bring or mail your information to the Courier offices, Attention: Veterans Day, 8307 E. Highway 69, Suite B, Prescott Valley AZ 86314.

All veterans who live in west Yavapai County are welcome to participate in this Salute to Veterans edition.

Submissions must include the veteran’s full name, city or town of residence, dates of service in the U.S. military, branch of service, military rank, medals and commendations, and contact information for editorial purposes only, should there be questions.

Feel free to tell us your story!

For more information, call Wiederaenders at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, Nov. 1.