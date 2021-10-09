Obituary: Kirsten Marie Fearn

Kirsten Marie Fearn, née Jacobsen, left this earth on October 2nd, 2021, two days after her 85th birthday. Born in Viborg, Denmark, in 1936, she witnessed the end of WWII in Europe and went on to graduate as a physical therapist.

She married Daniel James Fearn of New York, and the two shared adventures spanning New York City, Sweden, Germany, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Ohio, and Prescott, Arizona.

Kirsten did charitable work wherever she went—she helped the sick and the poor, volunteered at orphanages, and supported groups that care for animals and women’s health.

Her loving arms raised four grateful children, her smile brightened the world, and her kind wit brought us joy. She made our every day hyggelig (Danish for cozy/merry).

She joins her husband and brother, but leaves behind Hilary, Erik, Eva, and Ian, their partners, seven grandchildren, and many friends. We mourn her deeply and strive to carry on her legacy of love and charity.

Information was provided by the family.