Obituary: John Nealis

John Nealis, 68, of Dewey, Arizona went to be with our Lord on September 22, 2021.

John is survived by his beloved wife and love of his life, Kim Nealis; son, Michael (Valerie) Nealis and sister, Jeanne Rowan.

A Celebration of John’s Life will be held at Watson Lake, 3103 Watson Rd, in Prescott, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at 4:00 pm.

The Nealis Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to family, friends, for all the prayers and contributions for John.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.