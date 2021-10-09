Obituary: David Z. Brandstein

David Z. Brandstein was born on November 3, 1940 in Bronx, New York and died on June 28, 2021 in San Diego, California. He is survived by his daughter, Kendra Brandstein and her children, Faith and Hope.

His full obituary included in this link https://tinyurl.com/y3bfpjeb was written from excerpts of David’s own writings about his life and his values.



David was a proud liberal and socialist who lived a very full, complex, intellectually focused and yet simple life. Please email me at brandstein99@yahoo.com to share stories and memories.



