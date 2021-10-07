Obituary: Harvey Couch

Harvey Couch was an amazing husband, father, brother, and friend to all who knew him. Sadly, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, he went to his Heavenly home. He has been reunited with his parents, older brother, and all those he loved who passed on before him.

He is someone who embraced life, and lived it to the fullest. He is also the one who would give anyone the shirt off his back and then his boots. If there was something he could do to help someone else, he did it, and then more.

Harvey was born in Illinois on April 2, 1953. He moved to Oklahoma where he attended first grade, he then moved to Texas for a year, as his father worked for the customs patrol as a medical examiner. He then moved again, this time to Arizona where he grew up in Lukeville, attending school in Ajo. He was introduced to ranch life by a family friend. He loved his life on the ranch and would tell stories about his time there his entire life.

Harvey married the love of his life, Elaine, on July 12, 1975. They enjoyed flying, riding motorcycles, sailing, gardening, and taking care of the farm together. Harvey and Elaine raised their kids in Prescott. When Harvey wasn’t working, he enjoyed taking his kids to the lake to go skiing or family road trips. He taught his older children to fly and instilled a love for it. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. Harvey would take his grandchildren flying in his airplane and taught them to drive the tractor.

Harvey was a police officer in Prescott for 20+ years. He loved serving his community and saw the good in people. He started the motorcycle squad in Prescott, eventually becoming Lieutenant. Being a police officer was a huge part of who he was, and he continued to serve his community until the end.

Being a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was a central part of his life. He has a testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ, of the power of prayer, and having an eternal family. His Christ centered life encouraged him to serve others, instilling this value in his children.

Harvey is survived by his wife, Elaine; his four children, Brenda, Beverly, Ben and Bonnie; fifteen grandchildren, and two sisters, Lola and Cynthia.

His Funeral Services will be at 1001 Ruth St., Prescott, AZ 86301 (LDS Chapel) at 9 a.m., on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. A Viewing will be held that same day at 8:30 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.