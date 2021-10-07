Adoption Spotlight: Jayden
Originally Published: October 7, 2021 8:48 p.m.
Jayden loves all things science – especially robotics, science kits, the solar system and all classroom experiments. He also likes graphic novels, comics and Godzilla movies! In addition to his great sense of humor, Jayden is in tune to others’ feelings and is known for cheering his peers up. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
