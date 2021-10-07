Adoption Spotlight: Jarod
Originally Published: October 7, 2021 8:51 p.m.
Jarod is laidback, funny and inquisitive. He’s always ready to tell a joke. A self-proclaimed homebody, he enjoys swimming and getting creative with Legos. Jarod aspires to be an engineer one day. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
