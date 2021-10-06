OFFERS
Yavapai County reports 170 COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths over weekend

Originally Published: October 6, 2021 1:59 p.m.

Yavapai County reported 170 new COVID 19 cases and two deaths since last Friday.

Arizona meanwhile reported an additional 2,041 confirmed cases and 39 more deaths, increasing the state’s pandemic totals to 1,108,830 cases and 20,250 deaths, according to the Department of Health Service's pandemic dashboard. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,467.1 on Sept. 20 to 2,762.6 on Sunday while the average of daily deaths from 40 to 41.6 during the same period.

Yavapai County has tested 145,928 residents for COVID-19 and there have been 26,470 positive cases and 646 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 32 COVID-19 patients, VVMC reports 21 and the VA has 5 COVID-19 patients.

The wait for COVID-19 vaccines comes during an ongoing surge of cases among children since going back to school. Pfizer and BioNTech submitted data to the FDA last week about the safety and efficacy of their vaccine in younger children ages 5 to 11, the data shows a "robust" antibody response and "favorable" safety outcomes in children ages 5 to 11 who received the two-dose regimen in clinical trials. They will submit their application for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks. The FDA is expected to take at least several weeks to analyze data collected in a trial that included more than 2,000 children before it would grant emergency use authorization. A rapid authorization could help mitigate a potential surge of cases this fall, with schools already open nationwide.

While the Pfizer vaccine has been available for Americans 12 and older since May, millions of elementary school-age children are still vulnerable. While kids are less susceptible to severe COVID-19, they can spread the virus to others, including vulnerable populations that are more at risk of severe illness.

Pfizer may not finish its application until mid-October, according to the report, and that means the FDA decision may not come until sometime between Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is not yet authorized for use in adolescents in the United States, but it has gained authorization for that age group in Europe. It has been reported the FDA will meet on Oct. 14 and 15 to discuss booster doses of the Moderna vaccine and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

ADHS COVID-19 Hotline – (844) 542-8201 (select Option 8) – provides assistance in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays. Information on boosters also is posted at azdhs.gov/Boosters.

The best way to prevent illness, according to Yavapai County Community Health Services, is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus and to get vaccinated. Appointments can be made through www.yavapaiaz.gov/chs or www.vaccine.gov. If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19. A list of testing sites can be found at https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/TestingSitesinYavapaiCounty.pdf.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services and Associated Press.

