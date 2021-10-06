Take Back the Night candlelight vigil tonight, Oct. 7

The Take Back the Night Foundation is playing host to its “Take Back the Night” event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Theater on the Green at the Prescott Valley Civic Center, 7501 E. Skoog Blvd. Join survivors, supporters and leaders in saying “no” to domestic violence in our community. A candlelight vigil and resource tables will be available during the event. The evening program includes special guest speakers and survivors sharing their stories. The candlelight vigil will remember those in our community who lost their lives to domestic violence. For more information, visit steppingstonesaz.org/2021/09/take-back-the-night-event-coming-october-7/.

—The Daily Courier