PVPD’s Community Bridge celebration taking place at Mountain Valley Park Oct. 10

Join the Prescott Valley Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m. to celebrate the sixth Community Bridge event at Mountain Valley Park.

The goal of the event is to recognize diversity in the community and strengthen relationships with the town’s hispanic residents.

The Bridge of La Comunidad event will have music, folk dances, games, lunchboxes and police and firefighters cars. The fighter, Mr. Mexico, and some of his friends will be participating. Prescott Valley village representatives and officers will be available to answer questions and give people information.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.