PVPD hosting next Coffee with a Cop at Casa Perez Oct. 13
The Prescott Valley Police Department will be hosting its next Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Casa Perez in Prescott Valley from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Prescott Valley’s neighborhoods. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for relaxed, one-on-one interaction.
The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time. For further information, contact Jerry Ferguson, 928-772-5114 or jferguson@pvaz.net.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 29, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Oct. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Oct. 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 18, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 25, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 19, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 21, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 30, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: