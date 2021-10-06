PVPD hosting next Coffee with a Cop at Casa Perez Oct. 13

The Prescott Valley Police Department will be hosting its next Coffee with a Cop event Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Casa Perez in Prescott Valley from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Prescott Valley’s neighborhoods. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time. For further information, contact Jerry Ferguson, 928-772-5114 or jferguson@pvaz.net.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.