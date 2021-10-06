Obituary Notice: James Newman
Originally Published: October 6, 2021 8:06 p.m.
James Newman, age 88, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, was born Feb. 16, 1933 in Jacksonville, Arkansas and passed away on Sept. 29, 2021 in Prescott Valley.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
