Obituary: Duane Davis

Duane Davis was born on May 20, 1937 in South Dakota to parents Lyle and Juanita Davis.

He passed away at home at the age of 84 in Wickenburg, Arizona.

He has gone to be with the Lord and all his family who have gone before him.

Duane married the love of his life, Jacqueline Choate on June 15, 1957. They have four surviving children: Salena Davis of Wickenburg, AZ, Jamison Davis of Yuma, AZ, Doreen Healy of Wickenburg, AZ, and Kevin Davis of Visalia, CA. Duane was preceded in death by both of his parents; wife, Jacqueline Davis; brothers, Dal and Leon Davis, and granddaughter, Jayden Davis. He is survived by his children, grandchildren Dylan Healy, Jordan Davis, and Joshua Davis; eldest brother, Lyle Davis, Jr. and his wife, Pat Davis. Duane remarried later in life to Rosemary Davis, who survives him. They shared five beautiful years together.

Information was provided by the family.