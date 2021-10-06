Adoption Spotlight: Freddy
Originally Published: October 6, 2021 7:46 p.m.
Frederick, or Freddy, is caring, compassionate, friendly and funny. He loves sports – especially basketball, football and track – and also enjoys hanging out with friends. Something unique about Freddy is his interest in meditation: he finds it very calming and feels it brings him closer to God. Get to know Freddy and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
