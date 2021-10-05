Prescott Police seek assistance with identifying burglary suspect

The Prescott Police Department Investigations Section is requesting help from our community in identifying a suspect from a fairly recent burglary in Prescott, according to a news release.



At 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16, an unknown male suspect entered the Good 2 Go Gas Station, located at 3179 Willow Creek Road in Prescott. The subject damaged the front door by throwing a rock through the glass.

Once inside, the suspect stole a small amount of merchandise and then fled on foot. He was not located by authorities.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 18 to 25 years of age, thin to medium build, dark hair, wearing light colored shorts, a dark colored shirt, and white shoes.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Prescott Police Department at 928-777-1988 and speak with Detective Greg Grahlmann or call Yavapai Silent Witness.

Information provided by the Prescott Police Department.