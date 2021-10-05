OFFERS
Obituary: Lorraine Clara Manuel

Originally Published: October 5, 2021 6:33 p.m.

Lorraine Clara Manuel, 90, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2021, in Sacaton, AZ. Mrs. Manuel of Blackwater, was born in Sacaton on October 15, 1930. She enjoyed watching old TV shows, reading, listening to country-western music, shopping, traveling, dancing at native American powwows, going to see family and seeing her great-grandson’s football games. Mr. and Mrs. Manuel came live in Prescott, AZ in the 1950’s to the 1980’s and moving to Sacaton in the late 1970’s to the present. She also lived in Santa Rosa, CA from 2002 to 2006. She worked at Yavapai Community Hospital in the 1960’s. In the 1960’s and 1970’s she was a member the American Legion Auxiliary and Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary serving as a Department Commander. In 1974 she volunteered 100 hours of service at the Veterans Administration Center in Prescott. In the 1980’s she was in the Ira H. Hayes Auxiliary Unit 84 American Legion in Sacaton. In the 1980’s she was part of the first Elders Group in Sacaton. She is survived by her brother, Harry Kisto of Sacaton and sister, Jenny Jose of Blackwater; sons, Terrance W. Manuel of Prescott, Leon B. Manuel Jr of Sacaton and Cecil B. Manuel of Tucson; 8 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Kisto of Blackwater; father, Homer Jackson of Sacaton; husband of 38 years, Leon Manuel of Sacaton and son, Tobias Manuel of Sacaton; sisters, Lenora, Carmelita, Rose, others and brothers, Edmund, Larry, and others. Service and visitation are on Oct. 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for the public. Burial, with her husband, will be from 2-2:30 pm at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix. Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation is in charge of arrangements at 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, AZ 85201. For more information visit www.bunkerfuneral.com

Information was provided by Bunker Garden Chapel of Mesa, Arizona.

